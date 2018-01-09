FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Funds News
January 9, 2018 / 2:02 PM / in 2 hours

Blackstone to buy Canadian REIT Pure Industrial in C$2.5 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Blackstone Property Partners is to buy Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust in an all-cash deal valued at about C$2.48 billion ($2 billion), the Canadian REIT said on Tuesday.

Blackstone’s offer of C$8.10 per Pure Industrial’s unit represents a premium of 20.5 percent to its closing price on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Pure Industrial, which owns and operates industrial properties across North America, said it will continue to pay monthly distributions through the closing of the deal, which is expected next quarter.

BMO Capital Markets is acting as financial adviser to Pure Industrial and Goodmans LLP is acting as its legal counsel.

RBC Capital Markets and Citigroup are Blackstone’s financial advisers, while Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP are its legal counsel. ($1 = C$1.24) (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.