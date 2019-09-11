Blank Rome to launch state attorneys general team

A former Blank Rome partner has rejoined the Philadelphia-based law firm to found its state attorneys general team, after more than two years in the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

The firm announced Jonathan Scott Goldman’s hire as a partner in its commercial litigation practice group in a statement Tuesday. He will lead a new team advising clients on state regulatory shifts, investigations and lawsuits.

