Westlaw News
September 11, 2019 / 12:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Blank Rome to launch state attorneys general team

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

A former Blank Rome partner has rejoined the Philadelphia-based law firm to found its state attorneys general team, after more than two years in the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

The firm announced Jonathan Scott Goldman’s hire as a partner in its commercial litigation practice group in a statement Tuesday. He will lead a new team advising clients on state regulatory shifts, investigations and lawsuits.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2m6gGdS

