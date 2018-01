SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmaceutical company Blau Farmacêutica SA has set the price range for its shares in its initial public offering at 13 reais to 17 reais, according to documents filed with Brazilian securities industry regulator.

The transaction involves 50 million shares and at mid-point of the range may reach 750 million reais ($233.6 million). Blau will debut on B3 stock exchange on Feb. 9.