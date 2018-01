BEIRUT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Blom Bank said on Tuesday its unaudited 2017 net profit rose by 4.7 percent to $484.7 million.

Blom Bank said assets climbed by 10.2 percent to stand at $32.5 billion at the end of the year. Deposits climbed by 7.4 percent to $26.6 billion, it said in a results statement. (Writing by Tom Perry, editing by Louise Heavens)