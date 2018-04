BEIRUT, April 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Blom Bank said on Monday that its first-quarter net profit was $116.83 million, up 4.28 percent from the same period of 2017, and that its assets had risen by 10.13 percent since the end of March 2017.

Deposits rose 5.87 percent to $26.73 billion, loans by 6.53 percent to $7.58 billion and shareholders equity by 9.41 percent to $3.13 billion, it said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Angus McDowall and Dahlia Nehme, editing by Louise Heavens)