BEIRUT, July 31 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Blom Bank said on Tuesday its first-half net profit rose 4.4 percent to $243.8 million.

The company’s assets rose 10.5 percent to $34.6 billion compared with the previous year, and deposits increased by $1.6 percent to $27.1 billion. Loans stood at $7.4 billion, down 3.4 percent. (Writing by Tom Perry, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)