CAIRO, April 25 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Blom Bank posted first-quarter net profit of $117.15 million on Thursday, marginally higher than a year before, while its assets were up just under 14 percent from the end of March 2018.

Deposits were up 4 percent at $27.81 billion, it said in an emailed statement, while loans to customers fell nearly 9 percent to $6.91 billion. Shareholders’ equity grew just over 8 percent to $3.39 billion (Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Jan Harvey)