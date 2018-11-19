Bloomberg must face trade secrets claim over social media tool

By Dena Aubin News and financial data company Bloomberg LP must face claims that it misappropriated trade secrets from iSentium, a Florida company that analyzes social media messages to detect patterns of stock market sentiment, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel rejected Bloomberg’s argument that iSentium did not adequately identify the trade secrets at issue. The complaint described the trade secrets as methods for digesting massive amounts of social media data and displaying results, and courts have found that comparable descriptions of trade secrets are adequate at the pleading stage, Castel said.

