UK

Harry Potter publisher raises profit view as reading picks up during lockdowns

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Copies of the book of the play of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child parts One and Two are displayed at a bookstore in London, Britain July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

(Reuters) - Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury said on Wednesday profit for fiscal year 2020 will be significantly above market expectations as a surge in reading during the lockdown continued.

“The popularity of reading during lockdown is a ray of sunshine in an otherwise very dark last year,” Chief Executive Nigel Newton said, adding that February, the final month of its financial year, saw exceptional sales.

