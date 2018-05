May 22 (Reuters) - Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury Publishing Plc posted a 10 percent rise in profits and 13.3 percent rise in full-year revenue on Tuesday, driven by higher demand for special editions of the boy wizard’s adventures.

The London-based publisher said revenue rose to 161.5 million pounds in the year ended Feb. 28, compared with 142.6 million pounds a year earlier. Pretax profit rose to 13.2 million pounds. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)