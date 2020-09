U.S. legal sector employment remained flat at 1,107,000 jobs in August, according to the latest monthly figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, even as some other professional services categories showed gains over July.

The evidence that legal jobs failed to budge comes after modest increases in June and July. In April, legal sector employment fell to its lowest level in more than a decade.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Gxbava