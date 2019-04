April 2 (Reuters) - Meal-kit service provider Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive officer, Brad Dickerson, would resign to pursue other opportunities.

The company said Etsy Inc’s former Chief Operating Officer Linda Findley Kozlowski would become the CEO, effective April 8.

Blue Apron also said its co-founder Ilia Papas would be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)