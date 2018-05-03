FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Blue Apron's loss narrows in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Blue Apron’s quarterly loss narrowed as the meal-kit delivery company cut back on marketing expenditure.

The New York-based company’s net loss narrowed to $31.7 million or 17 cents per share in the three months ended March 31, from $52.2 million or 78 cents per share a year earlier.

Blue Apron, which went public in late June last year, said revenue fell to $196.7 million from $244.8 million, reflecting a planned reduction in marketing. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

