Blue Apron's loss narrows in first quarter

May 3 (Reuters) - Blue Apron’s quarterly loss narrowed as the meal-kit delivery company cut back on marketing expenditure.

The New York-based company’s net loss narrowed to $31.7 million or 17 cents per share in the three months ended March 31, from $52.2 million or 78 cents per share a year earlier.

Blue Apron, which went public in late June last year, said revenue fell to $196.7 million from $244.8 million, reflecting a planned reduction in marketing. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)