Australia's Blue Sky Alternative Investments scraps dividend for year through June

June 12 (Reuters) - Australian asset manager Blue Sky Alternative Investments Ltd on Tuesday said it does not expect to pay a dividend for the year ending June 30.

The firm said business restructuring and an independent review of the carrying value of investments - of which two of three phases are complete - would weigh on its fiscal 2018 net profit after tax by A$59.4 million ($45.24 million), on an unaudited basis.

It also said fee-earning assets under management (FEAUM) stood at A$3.4 billion as at May 31. ($1 = 1.3130 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in BENGALURU)