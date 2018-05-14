FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 14, 2018 / 11:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Blue Sky expects FY profit fall after asset review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Blue Sky Alternative Investments on Tuesday said it expected its full-year net profit after tax to fall by about A$7 million ($5.3 million), following a review of its asset valuations in the wake of damaging allegations by a shortseller.

Blue Sky completed the first phase of an independent review of its asset valuations it announced last week, resulting in certain assets reducing in value, it said in a statement.

This comes after the asset manager pulled its guidance last week as it looks to regain shareholders’ trust following the allegations.

Blue Sky has seen over A$600 million knocked off its market capitalisation since U.S.-based Glaucus Research Group alleged in March it had overstated its size, exaggerated its performance and over-valued assets. ($1 = 1.3289 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.