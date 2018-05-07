UPDATE 1-Blue Sky Alternative Investments withdraws outlook, chairman to step down

(Adds details on outlook and share price fall, changes media slug)

May 7 (Reuters) - Australian investment manager Blue Sky Alternative Investments Ltd withdrew its earnings guidance for the current financial year on Monday and said its chairman would step down once a successor is appointed.

Shares in Blue Sky tumbled 9 percent on the news. The stock has slumped about 81 percent in the year to Friday’s close, battered after U.S. short-seller Glaucus Research Group accused the company in late March of overstating its size and over-valuing its assets.

Blue Sky said at the time that the claims were incorrect and misleading, with then Managing Director Robert Shand adding that the company stood by its reporting practices.

On Monday, the firm also announced Chief Investment Officer Alexander McNab’s retirement and said it intended to name Chairman John Kain’s replacement by the annual general meeting scheduled for Oct. 15.

The company also withdrew guidance on fee earning assets under management (FEAUM) for the financial years 2018 and 2019, but added that it expects to complete exits from four to five assets during the financial year ending June 30, 2018.