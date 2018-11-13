Blue Apron reduces headcount by 4 percent

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Meal-kit delivery company Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it would reduce its headcount by 4 percent, as it looks to streamline its operations.

Blue Apron said it expects to incur employee severance charges and other exit costs of about $1.6 million in the fourth quarter and generate annual savings in personnel expenses of approximately $16 million in 2019.

The company had 3,938 full-time employees as of Jan. 31, 2018, according to its annual filing bit.ly/2PvShso. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)