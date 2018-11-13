Company News
November 13, 2018 / 9:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Blue Apron reduces headcount by 4 percent

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Meal-kit delivery company Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it would reduce its headcount by 4 percent, as it looks to streamline its operations.

Blue Apron said it expects to incur employee severance charges and other exit costs of about $1.6 million in the fourth quarter and generate annual savings in personnel expenses of approximately $16 million in 2019.

The company had 3,938 full-time employees as of Jan. 31, 2018, according to its annual filing bit.ly/2PvShso. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.