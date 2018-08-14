FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 11:41 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Blue Bell wins appeal over payments to bankrupt Bruno's grocery chain

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday said Blue Bell Creameries Inc need not return much of the money it was paid for delivering ice cream to Bruno’s Supermarkets LLC in the 90 days before the grocery chain went bankrupt.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta said a federal bankruptcy judge wrongly concluded Bruno’s bankruptcy trustee could “avoid” the payments because Blue Bell provided “new value” to the debtor during the 90-day period.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MjfQH6

