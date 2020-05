May 11 (Reuters) - Bluebird bio Inc said on Monday partner Bristol Myers Squibb Co would pay $200 million to buy out future royalty obligations on sales of two therapies being developed by the companies.

The companies will continue to equally share profits and losses in the United States, Bluebird said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)