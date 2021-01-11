Bluebird bio to spin off cancer drugs unit - WSJ

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Bluebird bio Inc plans to spin off its cancer drugs unit into a new, publicly traded company later this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The gene therapy developer's chief executive officer, Nick Leschly, will helm the new cancer company and current president of severe genetic diseases, Andrew Obenshain, will become bluebird bio's CEO, the report on.wsj.com/3q6CWA8 said, citing the company.

Bluebird bio did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)