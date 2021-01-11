Bluebird bio plans to spin off cancer drugs unit

(Reuters) - Bluebird bio Inc plans to spin off its cancer drugs unit into a new, publicly traded company later this year to focus on rare genetic diseases, the company said on Monday.

The gene therapy developer’s Chief Executive Officer Nick Leschly will helm the new cancer company and take up new role as executive chair for bluebird bio.

The president of bluebird bio’s severe genetic diseases business, Andrew Obenshain, will become its CEO.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the planned separation on Monday, saying Leschly had cited the need for increased specialization as the reason for the split.

The separation is expected to close in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC is the exclusive financial adviser to bluebird bio for the spin off.