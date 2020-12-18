Delay unhealthy for anti-assignment defense, 9th Circuit tells Blue Cross in ERISA case

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a southern California surgical center’s claim against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois for $1.3 million in benefits, reversing a lower-court ruling that the center’s lawsuit was irrevocably barred by an anti-assignment provision in its patients’ employer-sponsored benefit plans.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Beverly Oaks Physicians Surgical Center had “plausibly alleged” that Blue Cross waived its right to enforce the anti-assignment provision by waiting too long to raise it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3r7KcNw