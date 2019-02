Blue Diamond Growers, a cooperative representing California’s almond growers, has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of selling purported wasabi almond snacks that contain no wasabi.

Filed on Friday in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit said the almonds are flavored with horseradish to mimic the flavor of wasabi, a more expensive product that is hard to grow and in high demand.

