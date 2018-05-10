Blueknight expects continued weakness in U.S. oil storage market

May 10 (Reuters) - Midstream operator Blueknight Energy Partners LP, said on Thursday the company expects a weaker oil storage market in the United States than previously anticipated as oil prices surge and backwardation in the forward curve persists:

* Company modeling weaker market for storage than what it projected four to five months ago

* Blueknight, which has about 6.6 million barrels of crude storage in the Cushing, Oklahoma hub, is “concerned” about potential weakness during re-negotiation of some of its storage contracts as they come up for renewal

* Company highly confident that within four to six weeks, its Oklahoma crude pipeline will be back in service. That would double its Oklahoma capacity, Blueknight Chief Executive Mark Hurley said.