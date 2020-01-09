U.S. FDA approves Blueprint's therapy for rare type of stomach cancer

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Blueprint Medicines Corp’s drug to treat a rare cancer that affects the stomach and small intestine, the agency said on Thursday.

The agency’s decision makes Blueprint’s oral drug, Ayvakit, the first approved treatment for a small subset of patients with a mutation of the cancer called gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), according to the company. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)