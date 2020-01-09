Regulatory News - Americas
January 9, 2020 / 8:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. FDA approves Blueprint's therapy for rare type of stomach cancer

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Blueprint Medicines Corp’s drug to treat a rare cancer that affects the stomach and small intestine, the agency said on Thursday.

The agency’s decision makes Blueprint’s oral drug, Ayvakit, the first approved treatment for a small subset of patients with a mutation of the cancer called gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), according to the company. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below