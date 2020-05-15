U.S. FDA declines to approve Blueprint's therapy for type of stomach cancer

May 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve Blueprint Medicines Corp’s therapy for previously treated patients with a type of cancer that affects the stomach and small intestine, the drugmaker said on Friday.

The therapy, Ayvakit, had previously been approved as the first treatment for a small subset of patients with a mutation of the cancer called gastrointestinal stromal tumor. (reut.rs/3fTrmnN) (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)