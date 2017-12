Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s BlueScope Steel Ltd raised its earnings forecast on Thursday for the half year ending Dec. 31 by 9.5 percent, helped by higher steel prices and volumes in Australia.

The steel maker said it expects higher earnings before interest and tax at A$460 million ($352.45 million), compared with earlier guidance of A$420 million. ($1 = 1.3051 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, editin by Larry King)