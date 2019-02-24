Australia's BlueScope H1 underlying EBIT jumps, but sees softer second half

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s BlueScope Steel Ltd on Monday said underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) surged in the first half but cautioned that its second half performance would not match its first.

The company reported a 62 percent jump in underlying EBIT to A$849.6 million ($606.19 million), compared to A$524.2 million a year ago.

The steelmaker expects a 10 percent rise in full year EBIT, which would imply they expect EBIT of around A$1.396 billion, which is a bit below broker forecasts of A$1.44 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.