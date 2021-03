TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp will buy U.S. software firm Blue Yonder for 700 billion yen ($6.45 billion), the Nikkei reported on Monday, saying it was the Japanese electronics firm’s biggest acquisition since 2011.

