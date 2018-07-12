B&M European Value Retail posts 8.3 pct rise in Q1 UK revenue

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail reported 8.3 percent revenue growth in its core British market for the first quarter, helped by strong sales of gardening and outdoor leisure ranges, and said it remained confident about its outlook.

The retailer’s like-for-like sales in Britain rose 1.6 percent from April 1 to June 30, a period that did not benefit from the whole of the Easter holiday as it did in 2017.

Total revenue for the group, which includes the Heron Food convenience stores bought last year and German brand Jawoll, rose 21.4 percent at constant currency to 796.3 million pounds ($1.05 billion), it said on Thursday.