B&M Q3 sales rise on discounts, cuts annual profit outlook

Jan 7 (Reuters) - B&M reported on Thursday sales growth of 22.5% in the third quarter, while lowering its annual profit outlook after the British discount retailer let go of 80 million pounds ($109 million) of property tax relief offered by the UK government.

The company’s low prices and out-of-town stores have struck a cord with consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping the revenue grow. B&M now expects to report an adjusted core profit between 540 million pounds and 570 million pounds.