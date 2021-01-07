CORRECTED-B&M Q3 sales rise on discounts, narrows annual profit outlook range

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to show profit outlook range narrowed, not profit outlook cut)

Jan 7 (Reuters) - B&M reported on Thursday sales growth of 22.5% in the third quarter and narrowed the range for its annual profit outlook after the British discount retailer handed back 80 million pounds ($109 million) of property tax relief offered by the UK government.

The company's low prices and out-of-town stores have struck a chord with consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping the revenue grow. B&M now expects to report an annual adjusted core profit of between 540 million pounds and 570 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7361 pounds)