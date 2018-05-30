FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 30, 2018 / 6:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK retailer B&M's full-year profit rises 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - British discount retailer B&M European Value reported a 25 percent rise in full-year profit on Wednesday, saying its good valued products were wining over customers in a difficult economic environment.

The fast-growing company, which finished the year with 576 B&M stores, reported profit before tax of 229.3 million pounds ($304 million) for the 53 weeks to end-March on sales of 2.98 billion pounds, up 22.4 percent.

$1 = 0.7537 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.