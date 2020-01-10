Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 10, 2020 / 7:21 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

B&M says sales growth slows in key Christmas quarter

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail said sales growth slowed in the key Christmas quarter, reflecting a “challenging broader retail market” and a decision not to engage in early discounting activity.

The firm, which sells everything from furniture to electricals to food, said on Friday like-for-like sales in its core B&M UK business rose 0.3% in the 13 weeks to Dec. 28, its fiscal third quarter. That compares to first half growth of 3.7%. B&M said the UK performance was weaker than it had anticipated.

The group’s total revenue rose 9.3% in the period. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below