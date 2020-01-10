B&M says sales growth slows in key Christmas quarter

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail said sales growth slowed in the key Christmas quarter, reflecting a “challenging broader retail market” and a decision not to engage in early discounting activity.

The firm, which sells everything from furniture to electricals to food, said on Friday like-for-like sales in its core B&M UK business rose 0.3% in the 13 weeks to Dec. 28, its fiscal third quarter. That compares to first half growth of 3.7%. B&M said the UK performance was weaker than it had anticipated.

The group’s total revenue rose 9.3% in the period. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)