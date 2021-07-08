Discounter B&M sees UK sales fall in latest quarter

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - B&M, the British discount retailer, reported a fall in underlying sales in its home market in its latest quarter, reflecting a very tough comparison with the same period last year when shoppers stocked-up for a first COVID-19 lockdown.

The FTSE 100 listed group, which sells everything from food to homewares, do-it-yourself and gardening products, said like-for-like revenue at its B&M UK business fell 4.4% in the first quarter to June 26. That compares with like-for-like growth of 24.5% in the second half of B&M’s 2020-21 year.