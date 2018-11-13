Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 13, 2018 / 7:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK retailer B&M bucks tough market with profit rise

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - British discounter B&M European Value Retail bucked a gloomy UK retail market, reporting a 32.5 percent rise in first half profit, helped by strong growth from its Heron Foods business.

The group said on Tuesday it was “well placed to prosper in a difficult and uncertain retail environment.”

It made a pretax profit of 115 million pounds ($148 million) in the 26 weeks to Sept. 29, up from 86.8 million pounds in the same period last year. ($1 = 0.7772 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)

