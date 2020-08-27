Building materials maker Builders FirstSource to buy BMC Stock Holdings

Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. residential building materials maker Builders FirstSource Inc said on Thursday it has agreed to buy smaller rival BMC Stock Holdings Inc in an all-stock deal.

BMC shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource stock for each BMC share. Builders FirstSource’s offer of $36.63 represents a premium of nearly 14% to BMC’s Wednesday’s close.

The combined company will have a market capitalization of $5.44 billion.