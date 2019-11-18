SIX bid for Spanish bourse focused on growth, not EU row - CEO

ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters) - SIX Group’s 2.84 billion euro ($3.13 billion) offer for Spanish bourse operator BME is not related to Switzerland’s fight with the European Union over stock market access but is aimed at growth, SIX’s Chief Executive said on Monday.

“SIX and BME have a vital role” to play in the ongoing financial consolidation, Jos Dijsselhof told a conference call. The transaction was “very much” about growing the revenues of both business, he added. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by Michael Shields)