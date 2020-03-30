Euronext says it will not make a counter-bid for Spain's BME

March 30 (Reuters) - Euronext said on Monday it would not make a takeover offer for Spanish stock exchange operator Bolsas y Mercados.

“Euronext considers that the financial terms of a potential competing offer, despite the significant potential synergies, would not be compatible with value creation and adequate return on invested capital for Euronext shareholders,” the company said in a statement.

Spain’s market regulator CNMV cleared on Thursday a bid by Swiss exchange SIX to buy BME, but left a window for potential rivals to file a counter bid. (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk; Editing by Susan Fenton)