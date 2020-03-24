Spain authorizes SIX's takeover bid for Spanish stock market operator BME

MADRID, March 24 (Reuters) - The Spanish government authorized on Tuesday the takeover bid of the Madrid stock market operator BME by Swiss rival SIX, the Economy Ministry said in statement.

The Ministry said the proposed acquisition would be sent now to the Spanish stock market regulator for approval. BME shareholders will have the final say on the bid.

In November, SIX submitted an all-cash 2.84 billion euro offer for BME. SIX offered a 34% premium over the market price at the time. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Editing by Inti Landauro;)