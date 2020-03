MADRID, March 18 (Reuters) - Spain’s stock market regulator CNMV issued a favourable recommendation for the Spanish government to approve a proposed takeover of Madrid bourse BME by Swiss exchange SIX, a CNMV spokesman said on Wednesday.

The government has the final say on the clearance of the friendly, all-cash 2.84 billion euro offer, and has until May 6 to issue its ruling. (Reporting by Belen Carreno, Jesus Aguado, writing by Andrei Khalip)