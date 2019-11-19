Swiss exchange operator SIX believes offer for BME is fair for now

MADRID, Nov 19 (Reuters) - SIX Group’s 2.84 billion euro ($3.13 billion) offer for Spanish bourse operator BME is “financially attractive” for BME shareholders, SIX´s CEO said on Tuesday, adding they would watch what happens in the future given potential interest from other bidders.

“We will see what happens in the future,” SIX CEO Jos Dijsselhof said in a press conference when asked whether his company would raise its BME acquisition offer.

On Monday, the Swiss exchange operator had offered BME 34 euros per share in cash, implying a total equity value of 2.843 billion euros ($3.13 billion). (Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Clara-Laeila Laudette; editing by Jesús Aguado)