MADRID, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Spain’s competition watchdog on Thursday gave a preliminary green light to Swiss exchange operator SIX’s 2.84 billion euro ($3.1 billion) offer for Madrid bourse BME to go ahead.

After SIX made its friendly offer in November, pan-European stock market operator Euronext said it was considering whether to launch a counter-bid. ($1 = 0.9221 euros) (Reporting by Nathan Allen Editing by Isla Binnie)