FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 1, 2018 / 8:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's BMI Healthcare agrees financial restructuring deal

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest private healthcare group, BMI Healthcare, said on Monday that it had agreed on a financial restructuring which would include a major recapitalisation of its business.

Hospital Topco, the parent company of the landlords for 35 of BMI Healthcare’s hospitals, stakeholders and lenders, agreed to a deal which would bring BMI’s operations and the 35 hospitals back under common ownership, BMI said.

The deal would include a capital injection of at least 58 million pounds ($75.67 million) into the company, an extension of BMI’s bank facilities to 2024 and a 65 million pound annual reduction in rent, BMI said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7665 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.