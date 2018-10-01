Britain's BMI Healthcare agrees financial restructuring deal

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest private healthcare group, BMI Healthcare, said on Monday that it had agreed on a financial restructuring which would include a major recapitalisation of its business.

Hospital Topco, the parent company of the landlords for 35 of BMI Healthcare’s hospitals, stakeholders and lenders, agreed to a deal which would bring BMI’s operations and the 35 hospitals back under common ownership, BMI said.

The deal would include a capital injection of at least 58 million pounds ($75.67 million) into the company, an extension of BMI’s bank facilities to 2024 and a 65 million pound annual reduction in rent, BMI said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7665 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Louise Heavens)