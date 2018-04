TORONTO, April 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal’s Chief Executive Darryl White said on Thursday that the bank was confident that talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement will result in a positive outcome.

“We’re confident that the value of this balanced and successful trading relationship will be reflected in a positive conclusion to the negotiations,” White told shareholders at the bank’s annual meeting. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)