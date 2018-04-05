UPDATE 1-Bank of Montreal confident of positive NAFTA outcome

(Adds comment on bank’s expenses, structure)

TORONTO, April 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal is confident that talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will result in a positive outcome, Chief Executive Darryl White said on Thursday.

The United States, Canada and Mexico have been embroiled in talks for more than eight months to revamp NAFTA after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to abandon the pact unless it is reformed to his liking.

“We’re confident that the value of this balanced and successful trading relationship will be reflected in a positive conclusion to the negotiations,” White told shareholders at the annual meeting of Canada’s fourth-biggest bank, which has substantial operations in the United States.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday that the three countries had made good progress in the talks but there was still work to be done.

White also told shareholders that the bank was looking at ways to improve its expense-to-revenue ratio more quickly.

“Lightening our structure will help,” he said. “Since November, we’ve been taking a closer look at how BMO is organized and how work gets done - making sure all roles are in line with the market opportunity”.