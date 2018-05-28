Bank of Montreal says it was subject of cyber attack on Sunday

TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal said on Monday it was contacted by fraudsters on Sunday who claimed they were in possession of the personal and financial information of a limited number of the bank’s customers.

The bank said it believed the criminals originated the attack from outside the country and was confident the exposures identified relating to customer data had been closed off. It said it was working with relevant authorities to assess the situation. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)