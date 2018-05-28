FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
May 28, 2018 / 2:58 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Bank of Montreal says it was hit by cyber attack on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds statement by bank)

TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal said on Monday it was contacted by fraudsters on Sunday who claimed they were in possession of the personal and financial information of a limited number of the bank’s customers.

The bank said it believed the criminals originated the cyber attack from outside the country and was confident the exposures identified relating to customer data had been closed off. It said it was working with relevant authorities to assess the situation.

Canada’s fourth biggest lender said that it was contacting customers that had been affected.

“Customers are recommended to monitor their accounts and notify BMO with any suspicious activity,” it said in a statement.

Shares in BMO were down 0.4 percent at 10:50 a.m. EDT (1450 GMT). (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.