UPDATE 1-Bank of Montreal says it was hit by cyber attack on Sunday

(Adds statement by bank)

TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal said on Monday it was contacted by fraudsters on Sunday who claimed they were in possession of the personal and financial information of a limited number of the bank’s customers.

The bank said it believed the criminals originated the cyber attack from outside the country and was confident the exposures identified relating to customer data had been closed off. It said it was working with relevant authorities to assess the situation.

Canada’s fourth biggest lender said that it was contacting customers that had been affected.

“Customers are recommended to monitor their accounts and notify BMO with any suspicious activity,” it said in a statement.

Shares in BMO were down 0.4 percent at 10:50 a.m. EDT (1450 GMT). (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)